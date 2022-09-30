CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Another successful Buffalo Roundup is in the books at Custer State Park.

As you can see, thousands of people have made their way to the Buffalo Roundup. Each year, the big event brings in 15 to 20,000 people.

“It’s always a new adventure each year with the roundup,” Lydia Austin, Visitor Services Coordinator, said.

Visitors from all over were lined up for miles as early as 4 o’clock this morning.

“Our first time here thought we would come and experience the Buffalo Roundup. We’ve heard a lot about it. It’s one of those deals you put on the bucket list and then you say you’re going to go there but you never do until you get enough people to say now we are going to do it and now we are here,” Randy Nefzger, Iowa visitor, said.

“It’s our first time here. We’ve known about it for a long time. We came here with our children 27 years ago and we’ve always intended to come again, and we are here today,” Tom Marrinan, a Minnesota visitor, said.

All to see these 1,400 bison run together through the hills. 60 riders rounded the animals up in these corrals.

After a short break, park officials say planning for next year’s round-up will begin.

“Come November we will actually do an after-action review where we see what went well, what didn’t go well, where we can improve so we can continually make this a great event for everyone,” Austin said.

“Oh my goodness, yes we will come back again. I’m going to tell all my friends that I really think you need to come here and bring the kids and enjoy it and be able to say you been here and did the experience,” Nefzger said.

This is the 57th anniversary of the Buffalo Roundup. However, rounding up the bison took place long before people came to watch.