DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at an education center in Des Moines, Iowa.

19-year-old Bravon Tukes is charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation.

Investigators say Tukes spoke with Preston Walls shortly after the shooting and drove Walls away from the scene.

Police say Walls and Tukes are members of the same gang. Two teenagers died in the shooting.

The founder of “Starts Right Here” Will Keeps is still recovering from his injuries.