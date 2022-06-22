SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a money-laundering scheme that targeted several Sioux Falls Banks.

We first told you about the investigation in April. At that point, three men were accused of defrauding more than a dozen banks and laundering the money.

This week authorities made a fourth arrest. Keyvon Hamilton Hogan was booked into the Minnehaha County jail late Sunday night and made his first federal court appearance today.

If found guilty of both crimes, the four men could each spend up to 50-years in federal prison.