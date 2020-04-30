Another 5,000+ initial unemployment claims processed in S.D.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another 5,389 South Dakotans had initial weekly claims processed by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulations for the week April 19-25, announced on Thursday morning.

It was only an increase of 94 claims from the prior week of 5,295 claims. Since the pandemic began, more than 30,000 people have requested jobless aid through the state. The latest number of continued claims is at 19,664 for the week ending April 11.

A total of $5.1 million was paid out in state benefits, while an additional $11.6 came from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit.

“Unemployment claims continue to steadily roll in at historic levels,” S.D. Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in a news release. “The department is monitoring the ever-changing COVID-19 situation to determine the appropriate level of staffing to process and pay claims in a timely manner.”

Nationwide, more than 30 million Americans have filed for jobless aid.