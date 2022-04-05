SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An anonymous donor has given $11 million to the Avera Health system.

In a news release, Avera says the money will be used to “support patients, residents and families” throughout Avera facilities, which are located in five different states.

Construction will begin in 2022 for updates at Avera’s main campus in Sioux Falls, Avera St. Lauke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton and Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall, Minnesota will also have updates.

“This gift will make life better for thousands of individuals we serve” Bob Sutton, Avera President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. “This community member wishes to remain anonymous, but we want to thank them just the same. These funds will go toward projects that are needed to keep our health system moving forward.”

Avera says more than 17,000 people and organizations provide donations and gifts to its organization.

“Every gift matters at Avera because it is put to use immediately in helping to provide lifesaving care,” Sutton said in the statement. “On behalf of our nearly 20,000 employees, we express our sincere gratitude to this donor.”