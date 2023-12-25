SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas Day is centered around giving to others and being with family, however, that’s not the case for everyone.

For the fourth year, an anonymous donor has been making sure everyone has a bit of holiday cheer and gifted all the staff and guests at the St. Francis House with $100 bills.

This is Souky Munyon’s first Christmas as a guest of the St. Francis House.

“When you’re trying to change your life around and get a new opportunity, you don’t really expect anything from anybody. So it’s just really cool to get stuff,” said Munyon, a St. Francis House guest.

Many of the guests have family and children. For Munyon, he knows exactly what he’s spending the money on.

“I’m definitely going to give my daughter some Ninja Turtle stuff or Pokemon stuff and then spend the rest on my phone bill,” said Munyon.

Guests also received a gift bag filled with winter clothes.

Todd Hastings has been a guest at the St. Francis House for five months and says this money came just in time.

“There’s a lot of people here that don’t have money. Their money froze up in an account or something and now they can buy gifts for their kids or stuff. As for me, I’m working on my car. I need some brakes,” said Hastings.

This is Julie Becker’s 18th year celebrating Christmas with the guests. Becker is the executive director of the St. Francis House.

“I get to give gifts to our adults who sometimes feel they’re forgotten about and that they don’t get to have a Christmas present,” said Becker. “My message today will be about how this gift is because someone believes in them because they know that they can work our program and they can be successful.”

A small gesture that means a lot more than people realize.

“It’s really important because it shows that there are people out there that really care for people. And it means a lot to somebody who doesn’t really have nothing,” said Arthur Carreras, St. Francis house guest.

Right now 124 guests are living at the St. Francis House. Their capacity is 135. The organization says they do see the number of guests increase during the holiday season.