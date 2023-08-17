BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Parks and Recreation Department has been working to bring new pickleball courts to the central part of town for the past three years.

Thanks to an anonymous donation, the project is now moving forward.

Kim Carson is a long-time resident of Brookings and a regular at the pickleball courts at Hillcrest Park.

When she learned that the City was moving forward to add new courts to the park.

“Ecstatic, just absolutely ecstatic, we all were!” said Kim Carson, pickleball player.

The project is moving forward thanks to an anonymous donation of up to $450,000. The City is currently designing eight concrete, lit courts which will go to the south side of the park.

“It was through this donation, the Wellmark Foundation Grant, Land and Water Conservation Fund and City funds that we were able to accomplish this project,” said Kristin Zimmerman, Parks Recreation and Forestry Director.

“We’re doing eight posts touching concrete courts that’ll be fenced in. And then of course, as we look to go to bid with the project, more of the specifics will come in just as the budget allows us,” said Josh Bauman- Assistant Parks Recreation and Forestry director.

While the project is still in the design phase, Carson says she is ready to have a space of their own.

“We are only going to have pickleball lines because right now we have tennis lines and pickleball lines that we deal with and different colors. And so we’ll have a true court to work on,” Carson said.

Carson and the pickleball community expressed their gratitude for the donation.

“We would love to thank that person in person, but we also understand and respect that if they want their hand and anonymity, then we respect that, but we hope that that person knows just how thankful we are,” Carson said.

The City plans to put the official bid out this Fall. Construction is expected to start spring of 2024.