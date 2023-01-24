SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The return of frigid temperatures means it’s especially important to bundle up before heading outdoors.

A Sioux Falls organization is working to make sure everyone has warm clothing for the wintertime.

Every year for the past 8 years, the Presentation Sisters here in Sioux Falls have done a donation drive collecting warm clothing for those who need it most.

Throughout January, the group has collected gloves, hats, socks and more for men, women and children for the Warm a Neighbor project.

“We love to do nothing alone, and partner together, and so happy to have this campaign and give back,” Jen Rothenbuehler, gift and stewardship officer for the Presentation Sisters.

With the recent snowfalls and more on the way, shopper Rachel Promes says donation drives like this are critical during the cold winter months.

“Everybody’s very thankful whenever they feel the warmth of a new coat or hat, a set of hats and gloves is just, you know, so meaningful to a lot of people,” said Rachel Promes, shopper.

Rothenbuehler says they have received hundreds of homemade and store-bought donations from across Sioux Falls and beyond.

“We’ve had lots of winter accessories, I think there’s always a need for the warm winter socks,” Rothenbuehler said.

“This is just another step in that direction that you got to be willing to donate to, you know, to all of the needs,” Promes said.

Helping others, one donation at a time.

The clothing drive will take place throughout the rest of the month. You can drop off your items at all of Sioux Falls Hy-Vee’s, Nyberg, Dakota Workwear, and Coffea locations.

You can also make a donation at The Presentation Sisters office, you can find a link to that here.