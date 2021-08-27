Annual Tallgrass Art Show helps people tell their stories of addiction and recovery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 9th annual Tallgrass Recovery Art show is scheduled for Friday night.

The goal of the event is to help people tell their stories of addiction and recovery.

“It’s just such a healing process to be able to kind of therapueatically work through that stuff by yourself, while you are creating a piece,” Joan Zych, creator of Tallgrass Recovery Art Show said.

Friday’s show runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Post Pilgrim Gallery, which is located in the lower level of the Last Stop CD Shop. It’s free and there will be food and music.