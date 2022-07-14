SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local charity is celebrating a huge gift that will allow it to help even more people in the future.

The Seed for Success Foundation is giving one million dollars to the Furniture Mission. The non-profit plans to use the money for an expanded woodworking shop where volunteers can create handmade furniture.

Golfers soaked up some sun Thursday while raising money for the Furniture Mission.

“We’ve been doing this event for the I think 10 or 11 years, so it’s been going on for a long time, and this is our largest event to date so we are very excited,” Volunteer Board of Directors of Furniture Mission, Lauren Arnett, said.

Furniture Mission of South Dakota is a non-profit Christian organization that helps families transition into homes.

“We furnish their home at no cost to the family,” Executive Director of Furniture Mission Janean Michaloev said. “All of the proceeds from today’s golf tournament go back to help cover general operation costs of keeping the operation running, so we can continue serving families at no cost to the family.”

140 Golfers took part in Thursday’s fundraiser.

“We’re here supporting the Furniture Mission and their golf tournament, we played in the tournament last year my wife is actually on the board furniture mission. So it’s a cause that is near and dear to our family’s hearts, we really support their mission of making houses into homes,” golfer Matthew Arnet said.

“They put a great event out here, super honored to come out here and support a great cause, and play a little golf and enjoy the nice weather,” golfer Jared Langemstein said.

All while helping families in need furnish their homes.

To make a donation, click here.