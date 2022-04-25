SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The annual community tornado drill will be held Wednesday, April 27, in Sioux Falls as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

In a Monday news release, the city encouraged residents, schools and businesses to practice their severe weather plans.

The outdoor warning sirens will be activated at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday as part of the annual drill.

South Dakota’s Severe Weather Awareness Week runs from April 25-29, and serves as an opportunity to increase awareness and response to summer severe weather hazards.

