Annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show underway at Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a year off because of COVID-19, the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show is back at the Convention Center.

South Dakota’s largest sports show will feature the newest boats, docks, campers, and trailers along with quality hunting & fishing resorts and lodges across the midwest and Canada.

Hear from the producer of the show, Barry Cenaiko about what to expect at this year’s return.

Vendors are looking forward to returning to the annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show. Hear from Rich Probert with Steinbring Uber-luxury Coach about what he’ll have at this year’s event.

The show is back and bigger than ever this year. It starts at 12 p.m. Friday and will feature events such as pro-anglers Ted Takasaki and Joe Henry talking about fishing. There will also be a live trout pond for kids, and, of course, Twiggy the Water-skiing Squirrel. It’s $10 for adults, $2.50 for kids between 6 and 12, and free for children 5 and under.

The show will also be following current CDC guidelines. The show goes through Sunday. For more information, click here.