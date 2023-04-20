SIOUX FALLS, S..D (KELO) — If you’ve been hanging on to sensitive documents and want to throw them out, you’re in luck. You can dispose of these documents at the annual Shred Event happening this Saturday.

Last year’s event shredded over 100,000 pounds of paper.

This year there’s a chance to shred even more with the addition of an extra location on Saturday.

“We’re going to be at Washington High School on the east side, Roosevelt High School, Lincoln High School, and we have a fourth location this year at Sioux Falls Christian high school out on South Cliff Avenue,” Schmidt said.

To take part, Vice President of the Better Business Bureau, Jessie Schmidt, says you just have to bring your documents in a box or bag.

“Whether these are old tax returns, old bank documents, as I said, investment returns, retirement documents, all of those things that after a certain length of time are eligible to be shredded,” Schmidt said.

There is a suggested donation of $5 dollars per box or bag. The money raised will go towards the tip and reward line with Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers.

“We have had all types of tips called into the tip line for Crime Stoppers…crimes, robberies, deaths, homicides, that sorts of things. So it’s really a great vehicle for consumers that are looking to protect us in our community,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says you should never shred birth certificates, mortgage documents, or marriage and death certificates.

This will once again be a touchless event meaning you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. Volunteers will take them from your car’s backseat or trunk for you.