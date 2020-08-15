Annual shred event for CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday marked the annual Shred Event from CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire.

They had three locations across Sioux Falls where people could bring sensitive documents containing personal or financial information to be shredded for a free-will donation. All proceeds will go toward CrimeStoppers.

Related Content CrimeStoppers tips lead to drug arrests Video

“Every year, we have a one big fundraising event and that’s by getting the community together and gathering up sensitive documents people need to get rid of. Having them bring them to us. We shred them all up, make sure they’re taken care of in a secure fashion, accept donations, and it’s just something that, easy way for people to be able to take care of those things,” volunteer Jesse Callahan said.

If you were not able to make it to today’s event, you can bring sensitive documents to Dakota Data Shred until next Friday and leave your free-will donation there for CrimeStoppers.