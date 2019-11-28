Annual Run for Food benefits The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runners and walkers are taking over the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this Thanksgiving to show their support for The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

The annual event is the organizations largest fundraiser. The Banquet serves tens of thousands of free meals to those in need every year.

“It’s pretty amazing when you think about 16 years ago this started out with two guys going for a morning run on Thanksgiving morning. Came down to The Banquet and gave a donation and 16 years later, hundreds of people are coming out giving donations to help The Banquet do what it needs to do,” Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

The Banquet will be serves it’s guests a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings every Thanksgiving. It’s always looking for volunteers to provide or serve meals at one of its locations throughout the year.