Annual Parade of Lights changing due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For 28 years, the Parade of Lights has beamed down the street of Philips Avenue as a beacon that the holiday season has officially begun. Things are looking a different due to the pandemic, but it’s looking to offer a beacon of hope in these uncertain times.

It’s an understatement to say that Anna Vorhes is a bit of a renaissance woman.

“I am Lady Anne Cooke Bacon. She is a real human being that lived in the 16th century,” Vorhes said.

She is the Executive Chair of the Siouxland Renaissance Association, a group that enjoys parading around bringing history back to life.

“We all look like fairies – except we’re dressed as Renaissance gentlemen, ladies, peasants,” Vorhes said.

That also includes being in the annual Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls.

“We all dress in garb, and, as of late, we’ve gone to battery-operated lights. I’m not sure my character knows what those are,” Worhes said.

Lady Bacon won’t be the only one experiencing change in the Parade, as the event itself won’t be like years past.

“We will be having a ‘parked parade.’ So, the parade floats – we’re currently at 27 floats, will be parked on Philips Avenue so people can walk, not only on the sidewalks, but also in the middle of the streets,” Communications Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Sadie Swier said.

DTSF made this change in an effort to keep people safe during the pandemic. Sadie Swier says this will help spread people out and give them more time to admire the floats and interact with performers.

“When we’ve walked in the parade, we don’t talk to anybody. We can have actual conversations rather than needing to keep the parade going,” Vorhes said.

Sweir says that even though traditions have changed things are still looking bright as we go into the holiday season.

“It’s been a very tough year for a lot of people, and that’s what’s so great about Downtown is that we can still bring people together in a very safe way,” Swier said.

The 29th annual Parade of Lights is on November 27th at 7 p.m.; the day after Thanksgiving.