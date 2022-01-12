Annual ‘Pad Party’ shifts to drop-off event due to rising COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The “Pad Party”, an annual menstrual product drive, is shifting to a drop-off only event due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.
You can drop off pads, tampons, liners, and incontinence products from January 10 to January 16 at the following businesses:
- Waterbury Heating and Cooling – 1401 E. Sioux Street
- Fit My Feet – 3534 S. Western Avenue
- Miner Brewing Company & Prairie Berry Winery Taproom – 2101 W. 41st Street
- Elegant Mommy – 207 W. 37th Street
- Fresh Produce – 400 N. Main Avenue
- Downtown Miller Funeral Home – 507 S. Main Avenue
- Rehfeld’s Art & Framing – 431 N. Phillips Avenue
- Arena Fit – 1618 S. Sycamore Avenue
Organizers say Miner Brewing Company & Prairie Berry Winery Taproom will be open on January 17, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, for the final drop‐offs.
You can also donate money to the “Pad Party” through the Promising Futures Fund.