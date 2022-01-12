Annual ‘Pad Party’ shifts to drop-off event due to rising COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this June 22, 2016, file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton’s Market, in Sacramento, Calif. California public schools and colleges would have to stock their restrooms with free menstrual products under legislation sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The bill by Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia builds on her 2017 law requiring low-income schools in disadvantaged areas to provide students with free menstrual products. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The “Pad Party”, an annual menstrual product drive, is shifting to a drop-off only event due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

You can drop off pads, tampons, liners, and incontinence products from January 10 to January 16 at the following businesses:

Waterbury Heating and Cooling – 1401 E. Sioux Street

Fit My Feet – 3534 S. Western Avenue

Miner Brewing Company & Prairie Berry Winery Taproom – 2101 W. 41st Street

Elegant Mommy – 207 W. 37th Street

Fresh Produce – 400 N. Main Avenue

Downtown Miller Funeral Home – 507 S. Main Avenue

Rehfeld’s Art & Framing – 431 N. Phillips Avenue

Arena Fit – 1618 S. Sycamore Avenue

Organizers say Miner Brewing Company & Prairie Berry Winery Taproom will be open on January 17, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, for the final drop‐offs.

You can also donate money to the “Pad Party” through the Promising Futures Fund.