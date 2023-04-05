SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The free pass for the Sioux Falls Regional Landfill will look a little different this year.

Instead of sending postcards in the mail, you will now have landfill staff scan your driver’s license or state ID. This will open up the program to people living in apartments and townhomes.

Each year, one free pass is given to a household to help people remove items they no longer need.

“With this new program, we’re really hoping for more participation, really help keep the city clean, helping those multi-family housing people to utilize that opportunity,” landfill superintendent Donny Kuper said.

Also new this year, the free pass is good until December 31. In 2024 and beyond, passes will be redeemable on a calendar year basis, resetting every January 1.

If you’ve moved or have an ID that doesn’t match you current address, you can bring in a piece of mail to confirm you current address.

Learn more about the landfill and what sort of items you can discard there online.