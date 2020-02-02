Annual indoor car show raises money for Cure Kids Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An indoor car show was at the convention center today to raise money for a good cause. Winterfest of Wheels has been running for 12 years and each year all proceeds have gone to Cure Kids Cancer.

The event features dozens of old fashioned cars and fun activities for the kids. Organizer Karen Leisinger says they decided to start the event after her great-niece was diagnosed with cancer at 10-months old.

“That was about the time that we were thinking it would be kind of fun to have a car show in the middle of winter when people are getting cabin fever. So, we decided to do the car show. And then we said, you know, if we do make any money then we’ll just donate it,” Leisinger said.

Leisinger says last year they raised over $50,000. The event will continue until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.