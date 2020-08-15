Annual Heart Walk goes virtual this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Today the American Heart Association invited people to lace up their shoes and walk in support of heart health.

Usually, the Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk is done as a group walk at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. However, because of COVID-19, the event went virtual. The American Heart Association of South Dakota invited people to walk one to three miles, post pictures of their walks and then donate to the American Heart Association.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, typically, and it’s one of the best ways that we fund our mission here in the state. It’s very important, especially right now, that we keep dollars flowing to important science and research projects. We know that COVID-19 is affecting heart and stroke patients at a higher rate of complications. We also are seeing that individuals who survive Coronavirus have long-term heart damage. So we need to better understand that,” Chrissy Meyer, communications director for the American Heart Association of South Dakota said.