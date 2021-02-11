Annual drive donates new shoes to Sioux Falls kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of kids in the Sioux Falls region are enjoying some new shoes tonight.

They received them as part of the annual shoe drive for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

Organizers say due to the pandemic, it was harder to raise money this year, but they were still able to donate more than 80 pairs of shoes.

“Growing up, I always had the knock offs and always wanted the brand name to be cool like the other kids. So I want these guys to have these name brands so they fit in with their peers, so they feel proud of these shoes. New shoes are great, but when you have that name brand, it makes you feel cool and fit in and stuff like that,” Rudy Navarrete, organizer of Shoe Drive, said.

Over the years, organizers say they’ve donated about 400 pairs of shoes to children in the community.