SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The St. Francis House plays a significant role in the community, helping people transition from homelessness to hope. On average, the organization helps between 450 and 550 people a year.

Todd Hastings has been a guest at the St. Francis House for almost a year.

Since being here, his life has changed dramatically.

“I’ve been doing really good, I’m so happy I’ve been here, my depression is down, I am happy, smiling, sober, and I don’t really want to leave,” guest, Todd Hastings said.

Hastings is thankful for the support he’s received.

On July 25th, he will be honored with the Instrument of Hope award at the organization’s annual dinner and auction.

“To be where I was at and get an award makes you feel good and makes you want to keep going,” Hastings said.

The event not only celebrates the successes of guests, but the money raised on Monday will go directly to the St. Francis House.

“100% of that will come right back here to help daily operations, to help feed our guests, house our guests and meet their individual needs,” executive director of the St. Francis House Julie Becker said.

People still have a chance to get tickets to the event.

“There is no cost for the tickets because of our wonderful corporate sponsors cover the cost of the venue,” Becker said.

An event that will help continue to bring hope to guests like Hastings.

“When I was by myself, depression set in a little bit, being here there was a lot of people to be around, and everything has gotten happier and happier, and there’s a lot of good role models here, the staff here, everybody is great,” Hastings said.

The online auction opened up Monday morning with the first 15 packages and more will be added throughout the week. The event is on July 25th and starts at 5:30. If you’d like to get tickets, you can contact the St. Francis House. They do need to have a final count for tickets by Tuesday morning.