Annual cultural festival represents diversity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today at Falls Park, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken presented a declaration to call today world refugee day in Sioux Falls in honor of the Festival of Cultures.

The Sioux Falls multicultural center holds the festival every year.

“I’m just here to give everyone a little bit of taste of culture, so people can just see what it’s like to just represent Africa,” Mahamed said.

The festival featured vendors of different backgrounds. Food, dancing, and live music were shared, too.