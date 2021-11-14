Annual Christmas project showering guests at the Banquet with care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As we get closer to the holiday season, you might be wondering how you can give back to others in their community. One way to do that in Sioux Falls is by purchasing some personal care items at Lewis Drug.

The Banquet in Sioux Falls is used to serving their guests hot meals, but for Christmas they want to do a little more.

“This is our Christmas project this year for our guests, ‘Shower our Guests with Care.’ It’s a hygiene kit that will be given out to our guests the week before Christmas,” Tamara Jerke-Liesinger, executive director of The Banquet said. “Just a little present for the holidays to kind of brighten their season.”

The non-profit has partnered with Lewis Drug again for the annual project. Bags of personal care items such as shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant and more are sold throughout the holiday season for $9.99.

“They can go into any of our Sioux Falls Lewis stores and we have them there, purchase them at the cash register and then we have a bin towards the front door where they’re collected and then they get taken down to The Banquet,” Troy Claussen, category manager at Lewis Drug, said.

The Banquet needs 1,500 hygiene kits in order to meet the needs of all their guests.

“Many of our guests, especially our families, you know, they struggle daily to just provide basic needs for themselves and their family,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

“I think it’ll impact a lot of people greatly, things that they need everyday that they’ll get just before the holidays,” Claussen said.