SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The pandemic took a toll on students and teachers when learning went remote. But being back in the classroom has had a positive impact.

In-person learning means students have more time to work with their peers and teachers.

This year at Anne Sullivan Elementary, students are showing growth in math and reading.

“They take a test in the fall, and then they take a test in the winter, and then they will take it one more time in the spring, and so the growth is how many points they grew from the first test, to the next test,” instructional coach, Ashley Allington said.

From fall to winter, Anne Sullivan students had the highest growth out of all the elementary schools in the Sioux Falls School District in the area of math. In reading, they are ranked the 4th highest for growth.

“It is definitely a collaborative effort between our classroom teachers, our SPED teachers, our ELL teachers, and our EAs, and together we’ve accomplished this,” principal, Nikkie Duin said.

The principal says this is a big achievement at her school, something that has never happened before.

“We have 77% free and reduced, we have over 50% of our students are English language learners, so we have 27 different languages spoken by our families and so this is a huge achievement,” Duin said.

Allington says she works with teachers about meeting students’ needs and how to strengthen their skills with visuals and hands-on activities.

“Our teachers know exactly where every student is at in class and what the specific needs are for each student, and without them knowing that, we wouldn’t have made the largest growth,” Allington said.

The principal says the goal is to continue to have high growth among students. She would also like to see even higher achievement scores.