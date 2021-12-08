Anne Sullivan Elementary students sing Christmas songs for mayor and city staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Students from one Sioux Falls school are on a mission to spread some holiday cheer.

From a song about ice skating to Jolly Old St. Nicholas, students from Anne Sullivan are singing into the Christmas season.

“It’s fun for me because we have a bunch of different dances and movement we can do with it,” 4th grader, Yohana Mulugeta said.

This group of 80 4th graders stopped by the City Center to give the mayor and city employees a little taste of the holidays.

“We are singing Walking in a Winter Wonderland and Kwanza,” 4th grader, Cloe Gateka said.

They didn’t just bring their voices, but also props and movements to add to their songs.

“We had our ice-skating song and allowed the kids some freedom to ice skate,” music teacher, Vicki Frye said. “We did the Russian Trepak with scarves, it’s just a really fun movement activity and then we finished it up with Jolly Old St. Nicholas, it’s a fun song that the kids loved, and they loved doing actions with their songs.”

And a lot of practice went into this performance.

“I get to see the kids once every four days, so we’ve been practicing and we’ve made some adjustments as we went and all of a sudden with the ice skating we thought ‘hey let’s actually ice skate,’ so the kids got some input on the different things that we did and so that’s a fun process for them,” Frye said.

Making this a fun way to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

The Christmas caroling for the city staff is an annual tradition for the students.