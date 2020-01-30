Anne Sullivan and Cleveland facing off in ‘Souper Bowl’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Chiefs and 49ers meet in Miami this Sunday for the Super Bowl but there’s another fierce competition taking place already in advance of the big game. Anne Sullivan and Cleveland Elementary schools in Sioux Falls are battling it out for food donations in their own “Souper Bowl.”

While the NFL gets set to put on a big show this weekend, students in Sioux Falls are hoping to make a big difference before Sunday’s kickoff.

“Yeah we want to win,” Bittner said. “So we can get another trophy.”

Anne Sullivan Elementary is the defending champ in a competition for food donations with rival Cleveland. Both schools are asking for non-perishable items all week long.

“People sometimes go through a hard time and they need to be healthy and get the food that they need. So this is actually helping them because we’re getting a bunch of food with Cleveland and our school combined,” Bittner said.

“I think it’s very important because people need to survive and have food and have something in their stomachs so they don’t starve,” Meleyi said.

This “Souper Bowl” here in Sioux Falls is organized by the student councils at both schools. Fifth graders Jordyn Bittner and Jema Meleyi say they’ve seen the need first hand.

“Every time I go to church I always see somebody standing by the highway needing something to eat and I always try to help them,” Meleyi said.

The schools keep a running tally all week of how much food has been donated and Cleveland is in the lead.

“We’re trying to beat them as hard as we can but it’s only Wednesday so we don’t know if things will turn around,” Bittner said.

Anne Sullivan Principal Kirk Zeeck thinks his crew will have a late game surge.

“I’m sure we’ll rally up and really bring in some good food for a good cause here this last part of the week,” Zeeck said.

Once the final buzzer sounds, everyone involved will walk away feeling good about giving back to the community.

“It doesn’t matter who wins, it’s just a great opportunity to help other people and I love how Anne Sullivan does this,” Meleyi said.

If you’d like to jump in on the competition, you can bring your non-perishable food donations to Anne Sullivan or Cleveland Elementary through Friday. All of the food will be given to Feeding South Dakota.