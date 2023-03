MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court judge has found that 8 horses and 2 donkeys were neglected by their owner Tamara Lile.

The animals were monitored by veterinarians after the initial calls to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office on January 24th.

On February 24th, a veterinarian recommended the animals should be taken to a new home for proper care.

The judge ruled that ownership of the animals should be transferred to Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue immediately.