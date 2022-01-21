Animal trapping is restricted in Sioux Falls, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control is reminding residents about the rules of trapping animals inside city limits after traps were found.

Late last month, Animal Control received reports of illegal trapping at Dunham Park. Officers found several spring and cage traps along the riverbank in the park.

Then last week, authorities were called to East Regency Court for reports of an injured animal.

Officers arriving on scene found a raccoon with traps on both hands. It had to be put down due to its injuries.

Animal Control says trapping is not allowed on city-owned property like parks and drainages. It can be done on private property, but only with cage traps. These pictures show some of the traps that can’t be used.