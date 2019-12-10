Animal control to use propane cannons to scare geese away from airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Propane cannons and other sound cannons will be used by Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks to scare geese away from the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

According to Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong, the geese population increases from roughly 1,000 in the summer to 6,000-8,000 in the winter. Geese have gathered at the quarry ponds near the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds and at Elmwood Golf Course.

The sound cannons will go off several times during the day and will not be used at night. There is no danger to the public.

Flying geese can damage airplanes by hitting windshields or being sucked into engines.