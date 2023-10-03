SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a woman last week.

Authorities say it happened on West Paradise Place around 8:30 a.m. Friday. The woman was walking westbound when two black and white dogs ran up to her.

One jumped on the woman and bit her on the arm. The man walking with the dogs is described as Hispanic with dark hair and appears to be in his mid-20s.

Officials need to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-367-7000.