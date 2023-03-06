SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking for more information about a dog that bit a 13-year-old who was walking at about 4 p.m. Friday, March 3, on South Grange Avenue near West 18th Street by Sanford Hospital.

Animal Control said a man in his late 20s with blonde hair and wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt was walking a white beagle mix dog on a leash. The dog bit the teenager on the leg while the teen was walking past the dog and man.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog to verify its vaccination. Those with any information should call Animal Control at 605-367-7000.