SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal control is asking for your help finding some dogs after reports of people getting bitten.

Yesterday a man on West 11th Street had a large black German Shepherd come up to him. He tried to grab the dog and it bit him, then ran off.

A month ago on October 3rd animal control responded to another bite call in the same area.

This time a woman and her daughter were in their car when a black and tan German Shepherd and a tan chihuahua came up to them.

The dogs started fighting. When she tried to break up the fight she was bitten. If you have any information about stray dogs in that area, call Animal control so they can verify the dogs’ vaccinations.