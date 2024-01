SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control needs help to identify a dog that bit an 11-year-old boy at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 30.

The boy was playing outside with a ball in the area of West 45th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue when the stray dog bit him on his leg. The dog was described as a medium-sized black dog without a collar.

Those with information should call animal control at 367-7000.