Animal Control needs information on dog that bit man and his dog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control needs the public to help identify a dog that bit a man and the man’s dog on Aug. 3.

At around 6 a.m. on August 3, a man was walking his dog in the area of 3500 South Gateway Boulevard when an unleashed dog with black fur bit both the man and his dog.

Animal Control said the unleashed black dog and a second dog on a leash were being walked by a second man.

The biting dog was possibly a Rottweiler that weighed about 100 pounds.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in the incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this case, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.