Animal control needs help to find stray dog that bit woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control needs the public’s help to identify the stray dog that bit a woman at about noon Friday in her backyard on the 1300 block of North Main Avenue.

Animal control describes the dog as a black Labrador/pit bull mix with a blue collar that approached the woman while she was with her own dog in her backyard. The woman tried to pull her dog away from the stray dog and the stray dog bit her on the hand.

The stray dog ran southbound through the alley.

The stray dog needs to be identified in order to verify its vaccinations. Those with information should contact animal control at 367-7000.