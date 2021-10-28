Animal control needs help identifying dog that bit a girl riding a bike

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Sioux Falls Animal Control needs the public to help identify a dog that bit a young girl who was riding her bike Tuesday night.

Sioux Falls Animal Control says the girl was riding a bike near West 90th Street and South Townsley Avenue around 6:20 p.m. when a woman and her dog came up behind her and bit the girl’s arm.

The dog is described as a medium-sized light brown dog with short hair that might be named Brooklyn. The owner of the dog is described as a white older woman with short gray hair. The woman was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.

The dog bite left a small wound on the girl’s arm. Animal control needs to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations.

If you have any information on this dog, you’re asked to call animal Control at 367-7000.

