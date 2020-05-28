Animal Control looking for dog who bit runner in southwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man out for a run Wednesday evening reports he was bit by a dog in the area of South Galway Avenue and West 57th Street.

The runner says he crossed paths with a man walking a white German shepherd type dog on a leash. As he passed by, the dog bit the victim on his arm.

The dog owner was described as a 20-30 year old man with short blond hair. He did stop to speak with the runner; now Animal Control would like to verify the dog’s vaccinations.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Animal Control at 605-367-7000.