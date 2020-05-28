Animal Control looking for dog who bit runner in southwest Sioux Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sioux-falls-animal-control811141e406ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_339334540621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man out for a run Wednesday evening reports he was bit by a dog in the area of South Galway Avenue and West 57th Street.

The runner says he crossed paths with a man walking a white German shepherd type dog on a leash. As he passed by, the dog bit the victim on his arm.

The dog owner was described as a 20-30 year old man with short blond hair. He did stop to speak with the runner; now Animal Control would like to verify the dog’s vaccinations.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Animal Control at 605-367-7000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests