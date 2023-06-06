SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking for more information about a dog that bit a woman at Falls Park.

The City of Sioux Falls says the woman was bitten on the leg by an unleashed black and white pit bull mix.

Animal Control says there were two Hispanic men walking with the pit bull mix and three other dogs. One man was wearing all blue clothing with his arm in a black sling. The other man was wearing all-black clothing with some white on his shirt.

The two men and dogs were last seen walking toward the downtown area.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations.