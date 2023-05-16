SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are looking for a dog that bit a man Monday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Animal Control says a man was walking near South Southeastern Avenue and East Marson Drive around 1 p.m. The man walked past another man with a tri-colored beagle on a leash. The man stopped to let the dog sniff his hand when the dog bit him.

The dog owner did not share any contact info with the man at the time of the bite. The dog owner was wearing a baseball cap and had short white hair.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog you’re asked to call animal control.