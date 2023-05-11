SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a man in the southern part of the city.

Officials say a man was standing in his driveway along West Bitterroot Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday when he saw a dog being chased by its owner.

As the man tried to catch the dog, it bit him on the hand. The owner is described as a woman with brown hair, wearing orange pants and a dark-colored sweatshirt.

The dog is described as a medium-sized white poodle mix. If you have any information about the dog, you are asked to call 605-367-7000.