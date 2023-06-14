SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking for more information about a dog that bit a man in the area of South Grand Slam Place and East 45th Street.

The City of Sioux Falls says a man was walking his shepherd mix on a leash when he met another man who was walking a yellow lab retriever on a leash.

Both men stopped to let the dogs sniff each other when the dogs started to fight. The man with the shepherd mix was bit on his hand by the labrador. The other man did not share any contact info at the time of the bite.

The lab owner was described as a six-foot white male with brown hair.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.