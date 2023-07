SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Animal Control needs your help finding a dog that bit a Josiah’s worker on Monday.

Around 10:30 a.m., a worker walked by a table that had a medium-sized chocolate lab on a blue leash.

The dog bit him on the ankle as he passed by.

The woman with the dog did not share contact information with the worker at the time of the bite.

The woman was a white female with brown hair wearing a white shirt and black skirt. If you have any information, call Animal Control.