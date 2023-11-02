BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on an animal abuse case in Brookings, allegedly involving 35 cats and dogs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Debra and Jordan Schulte will be on probation for the next three years. Both women pleaded guilty to one count of animal abuse and the other charges filed against them were dismissed.

The third suspect’s case is still making its way through court. Brandon Schulte is scheduled to be back in court next week.

Following the September raid, a sign on their home said the property was condemned. Court documents say the inside of the home was caked with feces and there were holes in the floor.

Authorities told us the vet who examined the animals said they were malnourished and suffered from the worst case of fleas he’s ever seen.