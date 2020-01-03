Anglers waiting for ice to thicken up in parts of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ice fishing is gaining in popularity in KELOLAND.

Josh Delger with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department says people are enjoying the outdoor activity a lot more. He does want ice fishing enthusiasts to be aware of the risks however. Delger says you should stay off the ice if it’s less than four inches thick. Snowmobiles and vehicles need a lot more than that as well.

“A lot safer up in the northeastern part of the state. We got thicker ice up there but people are getting out locally,” Delger said.

