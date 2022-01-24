Anglers could hook $5,000 prize in contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Catfish Bay in Sioux Falls is frozen from shore to shore and set to host an ice fishing tournament.

Ice Fish Fest got its start more than a decade ago, with last year’s tournament attracting nearly 1,000 anglers.

“We’ve got grandpas coming out with granddaughters, I’ve got single moms coming out with their sons, I’ve got whole families making this event, and I’ve got the serious anglers with every piece of electronic gear you can imagine,” Catfish Bay Founder Jim Bruns said.

“I just really love being in the outdoors and something about catching fish just gets my heart pumping,” 16-year-old James Bruns said.

Catfish Bay Founder Jim Bruns’ 16-year-old son James spends almost every weekend during the winter ice fishing. He won’t compete at Ice Fish Fest, but will be serving as a volunteer.

“Probably help drill holes for people. Drilling holes, helping out with the tent, going around checking on people,” James Bruns said.

There should be no shortage of people catching fish, including everything from bass to bluegill to walleye.

“We spend lots of money each year actually stocking it. I think we put about 600 walleyes in last fall,” Jim Bruns said.

More than 1,000 fish were caught at last year’s event, with nearly 400 hitting the scale, none bigger than a 2.78-pound largemouth bass.

“This year, the biggest fish caught wins $5,000 cash,” Jim Bruns said.

The money generated by Ice Fish Fest helps fund Catfish Bay’s volunteer water ski show and Camp OnAqua, a water-based summer youth program.

“We’ll have over 100 kids out here learning to water ski and fish and tube and do water-based crafts and all sorts of different activities at Catfish Bay for one week,” Jim Bruns said.

Making even the coldest day on the ice worthwhile.

Ice Fish Fest runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Catfish Bay. Gates open at 10:30 a.m.

You can register online by Wednesday and receive a discount, or buy your ticket Saturday at Catfish Bay.