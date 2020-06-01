‘Anger. Anger that everybody has been holding in,’ Tupak Kpeayeh tells KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the city of Sioux Falls remains under a declaration of emergency from 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, one Sioux Falls man said following peaceful daytime protests, anger later fueled violent escalation towards police.

With an alarm sounding in the background, KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory interviewed Tupak Kpeayeh, a former standout running back at Washington High School near the intersection of 41st Street and Louise Avenue.

Kpeayeh told KELOLAND News he believed anger has been held in by many people over many years.

“What we want is peace. We want justice for what happened to all those other people,” Kpeayeh said. “We’re tired of everything that is going on. We’re tired of it.”

Watch the full interview above.