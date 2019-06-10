Angels with a Dream raises money for Make-A-Wish South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A car show in KELOLAND was looking to raise money for kids with Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

People filled the Great Bear Recreation Park Sunday for the 8th annual Angels With A Dream event.

It’s a busy day here at Great Bear Recreation Park as organizers are hoping to raise a lot of money for kids with Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

“Our purpose is to grant wishes for children and their families, to make a better day for them. Let them have a wish, something that they can go and forget about their illness or their cancer,” Lucy Welbig with Angels with a Dream said.

Organizers say the event has raised over $88,000 since the first Angels with a Dream started eight years ago. This year, they hope to hit their $100,000 goal.

“I’m hoping that everybody comes out and helps us. It’s all about the kids,” Welbig said.

One of the most recent kids helped by Angels with a Dream is 13-year-old Cheyenne Sanger.

Two years ago, Sanger was diagnosed with bone cancer.

“My wish was to go to Disney World,” Sanger said.

Another child helped by the event is Eli Cortan.

At 14, Cortan was diagnosed with acute lymphatic leukemia.

“Me being the wish kid, I decided I’m going to take my whole family along with me and we’re going to go to Disney World, the most basic wish in the world. But, hey it’s popular for a reason isn’t it,” Cortan said

Both kids’ illnesses are in remission, and they say they’re grateful for Angels with a Dream for granting their wishes.

“Really thankful for Angels with a Dream for doing this and all the other people,” Cortan said.

“I think it’s cool that they’re using the money to grant other kids’ wishes, like they granted my wish,” Sanger said.

Organizers say that 11 kids have had their wish granted because of Angels with a Dream.