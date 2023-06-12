SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was their biggest event yet.

“It was exciting. We had so many people show up to support the cause. And we’re really excited about how much we should benefit Make-a-Wish this year,” said Jamie Kessler.

But one person was missing. Event founder Roxie Johnson died in November.

This year, her sister took over and brought in more cars than ever before.

“I think our biggest year was around 26. And when Roxie passed, we were hoping we can hit at least 30,” said Kessler.

They ended up hitting 130.

Along with the car show, there was also a silent auction where the money goes toward making dreams come true for people like Eli Kortan.

He was 14 when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Well, after my leukemia showed itself, I was in treatment for a while. Make-a-Wish came to me and was like, ‘Hey, we feel bad for you. So we get to, so we’re going to grant a wish of yours,” said Eli Kortan.

Eli found the perfect trip that his whole family could enjoy. A trip to Disney.

“It was a wonderful trip with wonderful memories. I remember screaming on rides with my siblings eating all kinds of food,” said Kortan.

Now in remission and freshly graduated from Mitchell Technical College, Eli will never forget Roxy’s impact.

“You know what they say, every cloud has a silver lining, It was great to feel alive again, I suppose,” said Kortan.

Although this may be the last Angels with a Dream, her legacy will still live on.

“We really miss Roxie. But I think we went out with a bang and we honored her,” said Kessler.