SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana grants dozens of wishes for children with critical illnesses every year, but couldn’t do it without the support of others.

It was a record-setting year for Angels With A Dream.

“We made the donation of $24,500,” Angels With A Dream Founder Roxie Johnson said.

Roxie Johnson and Lucy Welbig founded the car show, concert, and auction in 2012 to benefit Make-A-Wish, and recently handed over that sizeable check.

“I don’t think you can put a price on that. It’s just amazing to know that we can help these kids and make them not worry about things, and they’re families that don’t have to worry about everything,” Johnson said.

“It’s an incredible event but when they showed us this year’s total of $24,500 we couldn’t believe what a success this event has been, and continues to be, for our organization,” Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana CEO Sue Salter said.

Sue Salter is the CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana and says every penny helps the organization fulfill its mission.

“Our vision is to make every eligible child’s wish come to life because every child deserves a childhood,” Salter said.

Roxie’s 12-year-old granddaughter, Brooklynne, is also learning what it means to give back through the event.

“She’s been out here every year. She’s out here at 7:00 a.m. until we get done at 5:00, so she’s willing to help anywhere we need to go and she enjoys it, it gives her the opportunity to see how it helps the community as well,” Johnson said.

“She’s even donated birthday money to Make-A-Wish, she’s already her own philanthropist, most definitely inspired by the goodness she sees out here in everyone that attends Angels,” Salter said.

And the entire crew will be back in June 2023.

“Ah, there will be a 12th (laugh), we already determined that,” Johnson said.

Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana is on pace to grant 85 wishes this year.